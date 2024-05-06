Kutubu youth launch Plan

This marks the first time that a Local Level Youth Development Council has launched a development plan.

The Plan was a culmination of a week-long consultation process funded by the Santos Foundation and supported by The Voice Inc.

The occasion took place at the Pimaga Station in the Nipa-Kutubu District and the Development Plan was presented to the CEO of the Nipa-Kutubu District Development Authority, Camilus Ombalo.

Ombalo congratulated the youth council for the completion of their development plan and expressed his interest in seeing how the DDA could work closely with stakeholders to best realize the aspirations of the young people of Kutubu.

KLLYDC President David William, reiterated that the youth council was a first for the province and was grateful that his team was able to capture the needs of their young people and how they could address those needs in their development plan.

Head of Santos Foundation PNG, Jean Martin was also present and acknowledged the youths for their commitment.

“The creation of a plan is the start of the journey. The work now begins. I encourage you to use the plan as a guide to achieve the dreams and aspirations you have for yourselves and your communities.”

Other partners present during the launch program included The Voice Inc. (TVI), National Youth Development Authority, Santos and Pimaga TVET. With the launch of their 5-Year Development plan now complete, the Kutubu Local Level Youth Development Council (KLLYDC) aims to commence implementation of the plan in their LLG.