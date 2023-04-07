Uguro encourages economic growth

“I want my people to work the land and farm agriculture produces such as cocoa, vanilla, coffee and other agricultural produces so they can generate some form of income and stay away from criminal activities.”

Mr Uguro met with World Vision officials in Madang on Tuesday to discuss stronger partnership with the district development authority to promote effective socio-economic activities and to achieve and boost local the economy through SME drive.

The minister, during the meeting, stressed on the importance of a good working partnership and how best the people can generate revenues and also put money in their pockets.

Uguro also warned DDA officers to stay out of local politics and to effectively and diligently ensure services reach the people.