Ubili Village Devastated by Floods

To address the issue, the youth in Noau have taken the initiative to clear the debris and make the road passable for vehicles. Furthermore, the Hargy Oil Palm Excavator has been dispatched to clear debris in Ubili.

In addition, Lake Hargy Hydro has been flooded, leading to a shortage of electricity supply. The Hoskins Koimumu road has also been affected by the floods with erosion due to sea level rise and continuous downpours. Consequently, traffic between Kimbe and Bialla has come to a standstill.

The village of Ivule is currently inaccessible, with three excavators working on finding alternative routes to the current bridge. The river flow is currently too fast for a wet crossing.

The villagers of Ubili are in dire need of support and assistance as they recover from this disaster. The community hopes for swift aid and support to help them rebuild their lives.