Two aircrafts in low-level activity

The exercise is for air support in the region, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief under a combined training conducted by RAAF and USAF.

The training provided by PNG airspace is said to provide a unique and beneficial training environment to simulate high density altitude operations, as well as exposure to weather and terrain not available in Australia.

Both parties are grateful for opportunities to practice in this environment and will take care to ensure disturbance to the local populations is kept to a minimum.

RAAF will use the C-17A to deliver engineering equipment to Manus Province ahead of construction activities through the exercise later this year.

RAAF acknowledged the support of the PNG Government and the local community during these training activities.

Flying is subject to change due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather and other aviation considerations.