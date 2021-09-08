Tuvi Jnr reunites with father

The young boy, who was taken in by a member of the public on Saturday evening, returned the boy to his father this morning, at the Digicel PNG Ltd Headquarters.

The boy’s father, Kevere Tuvi, is employed with the telecommunications company. He had sought help from his employer to locate his son. Digicel then sent out an SMS blast informing its subscribers of the missing boy. The man who had taken care of Tuvi jnr since the weekend, received the message last night, and immediately contacted Mr Tuvi. This morning, father and son were reunited.

Mr Tuvi explained that young Tuvi had run away from home because parents of a playmate who had sustained an injury that Saturday afternoon, had demanded compensation from parents of the other children, including Tuvi jnr.

Mr Tuvi explained, “Em pilai wantaim ol narapla pikinini na wanpla blong ol pikinini kisim bagarap. Papamama blo displa pikinini bungim mipla ol papamama blong ol narapla pikinini i pilai wantaim pikinini blong ol, na tok long mipla bai bungim mani na givim. Em harim displa na em poret so em ronowe. Wanpla man Wabag lukim em silip lo said lo rot na kisim em go long haus blong em. Bihain SMS blast go aut aste na em lukim. Long 7pm aste nait em ringim mi na tok pikinini em lukautim stap na em bai kisim kam lo ofis na lusim.”

Young Tuvi jnr appeared fine, but a little emotional after having spent four nights away from his parents.