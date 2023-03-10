Tutumang open forum

The forum will also give an opportunity to residents to air their concerns and frustrations.

At today’s forum, Governor Wenge told those gathered that a budget of K609 million has been approved for the province by the Finance Minister.

This is K35 million less than what was passed by Tutumang on Thursday, February 9th.

He also said that K30 million has been spent on tertiary students’ fees through the Gerson-Solulu Scholarship.

“Kamap lo K30 million but it was in excess of K34 million,” he stated.

“That’s why I said we will find more money and top it up so I am giving my assurance now that we will get another K4 million and make it K34 million to complete the scholarship.

“Next year, only those who have lived in Morobe can bring their children here to be awarded the scholarship. You should not go to Ialibu and bring your child here. No. If we find out, you will not get this scholarship.”

The Governor also gave an update on the K5 million allocation for preachers, widows and people living with disabilities. K5 million is allocated for each group, where K1 million each will be used for verification.

“K1 million bai mipla yusim lo inventory, wok painim aut. Nogut sampla kam konim mipla so mipla mas wokim wok painim aut trutru. K1 million bai mipla spendim lo wokim displa so record blo yumi bai kam gut.

“K4 million remaining to help the widows, female divorcees, single mothers and ‘kirap nogut mama’.”

In saying ‘kirap nogut mama’, Governor Wenge was referring to young women with children born out of wedlock.