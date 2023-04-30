Tuition fee subsidy for Goilala students

The officers were at the IBS University on Wednesday 26th April to announce the Students’ Tuition subsidy for 17 students attending the university.

The Goilala DDA stated that K1 million was allocated towards tuition subsidy for students under the HECAS program attending 21 tertiary institutions.

Member Aia was represented by the Goilala DDA CEO, Titus Girau and the sponsorship coordinator Boniface Eve at the IBS to announce the K3,000 tuition subsidy per student.

“This program from the MP demonstrates his determination in achieving his goal in developing quality human capital for Goilala district and of course CP and PNG at large,” Eve said.

Eve added that the MP sees this as an opportunity for developing wealth for Goilala now and into the future. The MP’s Office aims to assist students to complete their tertiary education to become successful agent of change in the district.

“To IBS university it is a great honor for us to be here in this important university that is contributing to the development of this nation to present our 2023 tuition fee for the 17 students that are enrolled here at the main campus at the university and the and the college at 6-Mile,” Eve added.

Meanwhile, Girau while representing the MP added that the program is to relieve parents from some of the financial burden they may have with their children’s education.

“There is a lot of gap. Yes we talk about government policy, free education but there are other components that the parents meet. From the Goilala context you would realize that our parents struggle to actually get their kids to school,” Girau said.