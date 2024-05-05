Graduation celebrates future healthcare leaders

Under the resonating theme of ‘Commit, Aspire, and Lead through Economic Power of Health’, 31 diligent individuals were awarded their Diploma in General Nursing and Provisional License, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

Since its inception in 2016, the institution has seen 129 aspiring nurses successfully graduate, further bolstering the healthcare workforce in the region. Among the esteemed guests gracing the occasion was Governor Sasindran Muthuval, who received a customary welcome for his recent Padma Shri award conferred by the Republic of India.

During his address, the Chairman of the West New Britain School of Nursing, Dr. Mathias Sapuri, emphasized the pressing need to address the shortage of nursing staff in the province. With over 300 vacancies in the healthcare sector, Dr. Sapuri pledged to facilitate employment for 31 of the graduating nurses within the Provincial Health Authority (PHA), ensuring immediate job prospects for them.

He stressed the importance of sustained support from the government and management to ensure the longevity of this initiative and the delivery of essential healthcare services to rural communities.

Governor Muthuval encouraged the graduates to embrace their roles as integral members of the healthcare community, emphasizing collaboration across disciplines to provide optimal care. He underscored the economic significance of healthcare, emphasizing the cost-saving potential of preventive measures and early intervention in disease management.

As the newly minted nurses embark on their professional journey, they carry with them not only the knowledge and skills acquired during their studies but also a sense of duty towards serving their communities and advancing the mission of healing and caring for humanity.