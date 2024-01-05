Tsiamalili: No place for rogue police officers

Tsiamalili said those found guilty for misconduct in the police force will not only be dismissed but arrested and charged with criminal offenses.

He was responding to the recent report regarding the arrest of 116 former police officers last year, where 74 are now facing discipline-related charges.

He said if a member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary commits a crime, they will be arrested, prosecuted, and subsequently dishonorably discharged from the Force.

“This includes crimes such as assault, family and sexual violence, corruption, theft, public drinking and the use of illegal drugs,” he said.

He said reform is underway, as exemplified by the Commissioner’s decision last year to dismiss over 300 personnel who brought disgrace upon the oath they had taken.

“Furthermore, we are actively replacing the dismissed personnel through the ongoing training of the 223 recruits and 63 officer cadets whom will soon graduate. Additionally, we are recruiting up to 1,000 new police officers each year,” he said.