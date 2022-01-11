TSC Oversight On Morobe Postings

Provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, said a TSC representative will be in Lae for the next few days to address the issue.

Tangui said all appointments were completed last year in the absence of a Teaching Services Commission member.

“Normally a TSC member would come and they will stay with us while we’re doing the appointments so that they give us the information saying, ‘that person is on tenure, let him there’.

“So after we did everything, all the information was submitted to the Teaching Services Commission by soft copy… but sad thing was, they only printed out Nawaeb district. The other eight districts, which were already attached, they didn’t look at them.”

Because of this, a TSC representative is scheduled to fly to Lae tomorrow (Wednesday) to go through the list again with the PPA Education’s office.

They will then redo the confirmation gazette for the primary sector and republish it.

“But those with tenure, we’re going to hold them back because tenure is for three years,” stated Tangui. “A teacher must have tenure to be able to be able to work in a school for three years.”

Apart from Waigani’s blunder, Tangui said all 2022 teaching appointments for Morobe have been completed and endorsed by the Provincial Education Board.

Postings for the nine districts have been put up on the Tutumang noticeboards.