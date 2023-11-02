Tokain 2 launch Resource Centre

Member for Sumkar, Alex Orme Suguman, officially opened the Resource Centre, which is named Yadadika.

Coinciding with the opening of the Resource Centre was a two-day MSME mini expo hosted by local Civil Society Organization (CSO) Gildipasi Agriculture. These two events were made possible through a partnership with Gildipasi and USAID Lukautim Graun Program (LGP).

LGP is a five-year biodiversity conservation program first incepted in 2019. LGP is managed by DT Global International Development as the program management unit with cohort of implementing partners across the five targeted provinces of Madang, Morobe, EHP, Simbu and Jiwaka. Implementing partners include TNC, Wildlife Conservation Society, Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program and Care International.

LGP also works in partnership with all levels of government, private sectors and NGO’s with the focus on promoting conservation of PNGs rich biodiversity and reduce significant threats within the targeted provinces by supporting communities to better manage their customary lands and waters. Also embedded in the LGP is the Women Economic Empowerment program which aims to enable women in the PNG growing economy through enhancing opportunities for them to participate and contribute meaningfully and equitably as individuals and as a group.

When officiating the event, Michael Bro, CEO Sumkar District Development Authority congratulated the people of Tokain 2 and especially Gildipasi for making this a reality. He encouraged members of the CSO to send in proposals into the member’s office for funding support for programs, which need to be run in the Resource Centre.

Provincial Commerce Assistant Director, Tourism Sector, Oniel Beibi urged villagers to venture into SME and to seek the office for advice on various programs they may have or clarity on how best to grow their enterprises.

Also witnessed was a payout of a 9-month Village Savings and Loan Program which 26 members contributed daily towards their savings. Total amount paid out was around K19,000.00. This now enables members to open accounts to continue saving.

The MSME expo had stalls set up by various organizations. They included Kumul Organics, Kokonas Indastri Koperesen, Mama Bank, Kamapim, Digicel, RD Tuna and Canners, Mibank. Chairman of Gildipasi, Lawrence Micah, said it was an opportunity for villagers to take advantage of and collect information and assistance including banking services, and training opportunities.