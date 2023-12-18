TIPNG set to host youth camp

The Mike Manning Youth Democracy Camp us a ten-day interactive event that balances hands on simulation activities on principles of democracy and good governance such as conducting fair elections, drafting, debating and passing laws, human rights, budget tracking and many other topics.

“The MMYDC supports TIPNG’s mission to empower Papua New Guineans to take action against corruption. It is our hope at TIPNG that participants of the camp become more proactive citizens in advocating for a less corrupt society,” said TIPNG Chief Executive Officer, Arianne Kassman.

TIPNG will be bringing together 50 students who have been nominated by schools across all regions in the country. The selected young people, are youths who have been identified as leaders or demonstrated leadership potential in their communities or schools. The camp will be held at Don Bosco Technological Institute in Port Moresby.

The 2024 Mike Manning Youth Democracy Camp has been supported financially by the US Embassy of Port Moresby, ExxonMobil PNG and the UNDP through the European Union funded PNG Anti-Corruption Project.

Initiated in 2007, the Mike Manning Youth Democracy Camp has empowered young people to become champions of good governance and integrity. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted this impactful program from 2020-2023.

In 2024, the camp will rise again, welcoming a new generation of passionate young leaders to its transformative experience.

This year’s theme is “Rise to the Occasion” and seeks to inspire and motivate young Papua New Guineans to take ownership of the fight against corruption and become active participants in building a more transparent and accountable nation.