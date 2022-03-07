There is no corruption, Griffin

Professor Griffin described selections as ‘strict’ and ‘controlled’.

“Everybody who has been admitted to any of our programs including the school of law, the selections have been done on merit.”

The Vice Chancellor added, “All the students whose names appeared in the papers and have been enrolled and registered in the University of Papua New Guinea, every one of them have been enrolled and registered on merit.

“So there is no corruption.”

He said for this year, over five thousand students have been accepted to study at the university, however that number may vary in registration due to difficulties faced by students caused by the Department of Education when dispatching funding for tickets.

The consequence of which has resulted in registration being extended until Friday, 4th March. However, students would still need to pay a late registration penalty fee.

The Vice Chancellor said the government under the Public Investment Programme (PIP) has delivered K10 million that will be focused on three areas of development for the university.

Professor Griffin said the first is improving the Science One, Two and Three buildings. The second is improving the Motupore Island Research Facility and the third is the rehabilitation of staff housing.