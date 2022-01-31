Teachers murdered in Madang

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said while students and teachers begin the academic year, relatives of the three teachers are in mourning for their loved ones.

PPC Rubiang said one teacher was killed by criminals and is currently at the Modilon Hospital morgue. Another is missing at sea from a sea pricy incident, while the third, an elementary school teacher at Sigia Elementary in the Transgogol area, was murdered at Jopto on January 14, 2022. This teacher was identified as Peter Kabazaum, 46 from a mixed parentage of Central and Madang. Police reported that he was beheaded by the criminals while travelling on a PMV to his village. PPC Rubiang said the matter was reported to police when PNG Defense Force soldiers who were at location, assisted locals to bring the headless body to Jomba Police station. The late Kabazaum’s body is also at the Modilon hospital morgue. Police said his head was taken by the criminals.

PPC Rubiang said police are investigating the matter. Some suspects who surrendered to police over the weekend, were profiled for the benefit of police investigation.

The PPC added that the body of another teacher was found at Mis Sunday Market. He was identified as Camillus Lovon, of a mixed parentage of East New Britain and Mis Village. PPC Rubiang said Raibus security guards found the late teacher’s body on the morning of Wednesday January 26, an alerted police.

The PPC said late Lovon was a teacher at Komba Primary School.

“I am sad that some people in Madang Province are not protecting the people who change their province but turn violent on them. We should work together with them and develop our respective villages. Police are investigating all these murder cases,” the PPC said.