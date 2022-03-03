A Taste Of PNG In Dubai

IAI was invited to the World Expo where they presented their unique achievements in developing agriculture in the Papua New Guinea.

The Kuk Kaukau chips, together with Sirunki strawberries and Ilimo Gelato won the hearts and mouths of the many visitors at the PNG pavilion, during the Expo Agriculture week.

IAI Executive Director Ilan Weiss was also invited as a key speaker to the PNG investment forum, presenting the IAI’ vision of sustainable agriculture through value chains creation, smart agriculture and community engagement.

In a dinner event arranged by the PNG pavilion team, the Kuk Kaukau chips where served by the Expo restaurant. The guests learned the Kuk brand takes its name from the KUK UNESCO heritage site in the Highlands, where archaeological evidence for early agricultural drainage systems and crops cultivations were found thousands of years ago.

IAI business development manager Gallit Tamir said, “…the KUK site, and brand name, represents the origin of agriculture. Those ancient traditions continue to shape farming as it is today, as organic native crops such as Taro and Kaukau are used to produce Papua New Guinea favorite Chips. We are proud to tell the PNG Agriculture development story and demonstrate the international export capability of our quality, organic Papua New Guinean food produce.”

The Sirunki Strawberries and Ilimo Gelato were served the following day to the many visitors that arrived to the PNG pavilion to celebrate the Expo2020 PNG national day.

The Expo restaurant head chef praised the high quality and flavor of the products saying, “…it is grown organically, and you can really taste it,” he said, referring to the strawberries and the chips. “And the ice cream is rich, creamy and soft – real heaven,” he added.

Among those that visited the PNG pavilion there were food and beverage distributers to the UAE, who were excited to learn that PNG has much to offer, from coffee and cocoa to fresh and frozen organic produce, spices and vanilla.