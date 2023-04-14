Talasea launches development plan

The Development Plan covers mainly the key priority areas including economic empowerment, infrastructure, health, education and law and order.

Prime Minister James Marape has commended the MP for Talasea, Freddie Kumai for putting together a well organised Five Year Integrated Development Plan for the district.

The Prime Minister when launching the plan on Thursday said the plan is an important strategy the district needs to bring tangible services to the people.

He stated that the District Plan has also captured some of the key government policies including rural economic empowerment, education, health, law and order and improving infrastructure in the district.

Meantime, Talasea MP Freddie Kumai thanked PM Marape for accepting their invitation to launch the plan despite his busy schedule.

He added that the Prime Minister with the administration capacity now being split between Nakanai and Talasea district , the Talasea district concerted widely on how to run the new district with it’s doctrine, and report their progress in a unique way.

Kumai said they have to catch up with other well developed districts in the country and at the same time contribute to the Marape-Rosso Government economic development agenda of increasing export and value added process for more inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the province.