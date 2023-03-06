 

Take ownership of law and order

BY: Carmella Gware
13:01, March 6, 2023
The people of Morobe Province have been encouraged to take ownership of law and order.

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Jacob Singura, said they should not expect police only to maintain peace in their communities.

“This is my appeal to the people of Morobe and Lae city, police work is not only for police officers,” he stated.

“Maintaining peace and security is everyone’s responsibility.

“We all have to be working together.

“Respect is a two-way thing,” he further told his officers.

“If we respect the public, they will respect us.”

He encouraged his officers to always be professional if they are to win the people’s trust.

