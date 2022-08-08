Support for Morobe PM

Leaders from the new Wau-Waria electorate said it is about time a prime minister is appointed from Morobe.

Morobe’s Governor-elect, Luther Wenge, was eyeing the top spot way before elections started.

After his declaration in Lae on Friday, the 5th of August, he reiterated that he wants to be the first Prime Minister from Morobe Province.

Supporting his intention were some leaders from the Wau-Waria electorate, who outlined that the province has the highest number of MPs; 10 from the districts and one from the regional seat.

Wandumi community leader, Kawe Jacob, believes Wenge should be supported as he has 15 years’ worth of experience as a politician, and is an experienced lawyer.

“Firstly, mipla apil lo Morobe MPs, yupla mas bung wantem nau, holim han wantaim na sanap baksait lo Gavana Luther Wenge. And also, mipla apil lo Momase bloc, holim han, sanap wantaim na bekim ap Luther Wenge,” said Jacob.

“And also, disla apil blo mipla go lo ol arapla Highlands provinces – and also the rest of Papua New Guinea – sanap baksait na pushim Luther Wenge lo kamap praim minista.”

Women’s representative from Wau, Sameya Sowie, said Morobe is a resource-rich province, and they have seen how Wenge ran the province from 1997 to 2007.

Sowie said he was a decisive leader, which was why she voted for him as she believes he has the potential to manage PNG’s resources well and would not be afraid to make decisions that would benefit the people.

“Representing the mothers, I believe a Morobean should occupy the prime minister seat,” she stated.