Successful NCD-Central festive operations

He commended the leaders of all levels within Central Province, including village chiefs, elders and law and order committees, for ensuring there was control in their communities.

“I thank all the people of Central who adhered to the rule of law to ensure we celebrated a peaceful Christmas and transition into New Year 2021,” stated Wagambie Jnr.

For the nation’s capital, the commander said residents generally behaved well except for some locations where youths took to the streets to burn old tyres, throw debris onto the road and stone vehicles.

“There were a high number of alcohol related incidents in the community, at different locations in the city,” he said.

“We have reports that the Port Moresby General Hospital Emergency was overstretched with drunk victims being brought in for treatment while four deaths were reported on New Year.”

Wagambie Jnr commended NCD and Central police personnel for their cooperation.

“All together, a total of just under 900 manpower was utilised in NCD under Metropolitan Commander NCD, Perou N’Dranou.

“I commend NCD Police for doing as much as could be done for a population which is not officially recorded yet, but most likely would have reached 1 million.

“The same with Central Province Police. Due to the non-availability of adequate housing in the districts, our police teams had to operate out of NCD and we had teams camped out at various district headquarters and strategic locations.

“For both NCD and Central, and I can comfortably say this for the rest of the country, most of the injuries and deaths that occurred during the festive period were alcohol related incidents and could have easily been avoided if people were more responsible.

“Police cannot be everywhere all the time. It is for common good that everyone must behave responsibly.

“I will keep on emphasising on ‘respect’. We must learn to respect each other and respect ourselves too.”