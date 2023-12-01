Stop spreading rumors and threats - Wagambie

Wagambie said rumors that are circulated through social media and whatsapp groups in relation to the death of the 18-year old school boy must be stop making a particular mention of threats being issued by the Hela Community to the police. He said this is causing fear and tension in the community.

“I’m calling on the community leaders of Hela and the people of Hela to remain calm and allow the police to investigate the root cause of his death,” he said.

Wagambie said instead of spreading rumors, city residents must assist police with evidence leading to the death of the boy because only through evidence the police will carry out effective investigations.

He further said these threats will not stop police from carrying out their work. They will continue to provide security to the city and assured the public of their safety.

He said members of the patrol unit have come forward and reported the matter to the Criminal Investigation Divison and the CID including the NCD Met Supt Silva Sika will provide an update shortly.

Wagambie said police need the support of the community to mitigate this issue.