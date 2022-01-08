State Witnesses Give Evidence

Assistant Police Commissioner Operations, Donald Yamasombi, while giving evidence at Pang’s trial testified that during a search on the defendant’s residential premises on 16th November 2021, Pang apologized after police discovered a mini-meth lab in a room at the Sanctuary hotel.

Mr Yamasombi was among witnesses who gave evidence before Magistrate Garry Unjo at the Boroko District Court on Friday afternoon.

“The Sanctuary hotel Manager opened room 314, which was right opposite the defendant’s dwelling room. As I pushed the room open, it was in darkness. I switched on the lights and stepped into the room. I looked towards the shower and I saw tubes so immediately I knew we might be stepping into something that would be hazardous to everyone. I called on all police officers to step back and I call for the defendant to come forward into the room.

“The defendant came into the room and I asked him, what is this? He put his hand up on his head and sat on the floor. He said sorry and said I will tell you what this is, it is a lab in progress.

“He (Pang) was apologetic and said to me, these were not mine but I can tell you what the process is. I said to him, I am not interested in the process,” Yamasombi testified.

Evidences tendered before the court include, the search warrant obtained by Police to conduct the search, brown bag containing the white substance (Methamphetamine), photographs of the crime scene, live ammunitions and weapons, mini meth lab and the dangerous drugs found in his room.

Detective Chief Sergeant, Manu Pulei team leader of Saki Bomb Operation and Brain Lillywhite from PNG Customs also gave evidence.

The prosecution will bring in their last witness next week to confirm if the apparatus found on Pang’s premises was used to produce Methamphetamine.

The 43-year-old is in Court for being in possession and production of Methamphetamine.

He was fined K130, 000 last month for illegal possession of weapons.