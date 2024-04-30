State lawyer encourages working class to further education

Nixon Joe is a former teacher and currently a lawyer with the Department of Justice, under the Office of the Solicitor General.

He believes attaining additional qualifications will build the capacity of an individual and help enhance their abilities and performance in their respective workplace.

The 40-year-old from Kindeng, Anglimb South District, Jiwaka Province is a self-sponsored student who graduated along with 110 students in the Executive Masters Degree program during the 69th UPNG Graduation on Friday 26th April 2024.

Nixon juggled his work and school life to successfully graduate.

Highlighting his achievement at a family gathering, Nixon describes the achievements as something that he could not have achieved without constant pre-service and family support.

He dedicated his achievements to his supportive wife and three children who have stood by him, including his tribesmen for their supporting him to ensure he reached his goal.

“It takes Perseverance, commitment, and family support to succeed in achieving a master's degree qualification,” he said.

Nixon further describes the degree as something all working class with prior degree papers must look forward to attaining as it will improve their capacity in their various fields of professions.

He says that the work environment in various professions in both the public and private sectors rapidly changes as a result of advancements in technology.

“Employees and individuals must flow with this trend and attain further training and qualifications to meet the demands that come with these changes,” he said.

Nixon’s community Pastor, Max Tands describes his achievement as extraordinary and is a great encouragement to youths and school children from his community and village back in Jiwaka to follow.

He said Joe’s story is a success story for those who have started from a noble profession and built their way up.

Nixon started his career as a teacher after completing grade 12 in Jiwaka.

Before both his parents passed on, his father requested him to become a lawyer. Following his late father's request, Nixion moved to Port Moresby where he was successfully accepted into the law school in 2013.

Nixon graduated with a bachelor's Degree in Law and following his admission at the Legal Training Institute in 2017, he was offered a job as a state lawyer with the Office of the Solicitor General.