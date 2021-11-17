State Failed To Honour Bargain: Tribunal

National president of PNGNA, Frederick Kebai, made this known following a public services conciliation and arbitration tribunal yesterday (November 16th) at Waigani.

The tribunal was attended by PNGNA executives and their lawyer and representatives from the departments of personnel management and health.

Representatives from the departments of Treasury and Finance were not present.

Kebai said after hearing submissions from the PNG Nurses Association team, the chair of the tribunal, Beverley Doiwa, announced that: “The State has failed to honour its side of the bargain in so far as the non-implementation of the 2021-2023 Award, and partial implementation of the 2016-2018 Award and 2011-2013 Registered Award.”

Furthermore, the Department of Treasury secretary, Dairi Vele, has been directed to appear before the tribunal to present evidence of funds available to settle the allowances, including life insurance and medical cover that are contained in the 2021-2023 award.

Finance secretary, Dr Ken Ngangan, has been directed to present to the tribunal evidence of documents for the configuration of allowances such as life insurance, medical cover, mental health allowance and teaching allowance.

Department of Personnel Management secretary, Taies Sansan, has also been directed by the tribunal chair to present evidence of relevant documents submitted to the departments of Treasury and Finance to effect implementation and settlement of allowances contained in the 2021-2023 registered award.

The tribunal found that the sit-in protest by members of the PNG Nurses Association was lawful.

The implementing government agencies of DPM, Treasury and Finance have been directed to implement the 2021-2023 award by making funds available as soon as practicable to pay members of the PNG Nurses Association.

(Nurses at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital in Lae)