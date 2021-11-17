PNGNA: Protest Continues

Today, leaders of the association met with the Chairman of the Public Service Conciliation and Arbitration Tribunal to discuss a way forward.

Executives of the PNG Nurses Association – President Frederick Kebai and General Secretary Gibson Siune, then held a press conference to inform the nurses on the outcomes of the discussions.

Parties present at the compulsory conference with the Chairman of the Public Service Conciliation and Arbitration Tribunal were PNG Nurses Association team, representatives from the Departments of Personnel Management and Health.

Parties not present were from the Departments of Treasury and Finance.

General Secretary Siune said the meeting was unsuccessful as not all relevant parties were present.

The Chairlady of the Public Service Conciliation and Arbitration Tribunal, Madam Beverly Doiwa, after hearing submission from the PNG Nurses Association team announced that the state has failed to honour its side of the bargain in so far as the non-implementation of the 2021-2023 Award.

Siune announced to the nurses that the Chairlady issued directions for secretaries of the departments for Finance, Treasury and DPM to appear before the Tribunal to present relevant documents concerning the issue.

Meantime, it has also been determined that the sit-in protest by members of the nurses association is lawful. PNGNA Lawyer, Herbert Best Wally clarifies.

PNGNA says the sit-in protest will continue until a favorable response is received.