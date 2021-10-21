Start-Up Challenge Launched

The program aims to encourage the growth of professional and scalable business mindset and is being supported by the PNG-AUSTRALIA partnership, Steamships Group of Companies and Emstret Holdings Ltd.

CEO of Emstret Holdings Ltd, Vani Nades said the main aim is to bring the entrepreneurs to the hub and help them through their business, identify their challenges and help them reach the next level.

Ms Nades admits that being a start-up herself the journey to achieving her goals was challenging but with determination and all the necessary tools and help provided, she managed to make it and now invests this in helping others realize their potentials.

David Valentine, CEO and Chief Technical Officer of Niunet a start-up in education technology was an aspiring entrepreneur who had to try and fail before his business took eventually off in 2019 when technology became available.

Mr Valentine said the Start-Up Challenge is an opportunity for any start-up around PNG that believes they have an idea that can be taken to the next level and allow Niunet and Emstret Holdings to help them achieve that goal.

Both local business owners, Nades and Valentine are happy to impart their skills and knowledge to start-ups as a way of paying it forward.

This collaboration between the two partners was established to help Papua New Guinean entrepreneurs’ fine tune their skills.

The challenge will be conducted in November and no registration fees apply.