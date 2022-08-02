SP opens K6m staff housing project

Refurbishment work began in December 2021 and took eight months to complete. The Badili Hides Compound now has forty-eight units available for eligible brewery staff.

The investment of K6m into the refurbishment of the residential complexes will now ensure that 48 eligible staff and their families are housed in clean, well-maintained, and safe accommodation. The staff housing compound consists of 48 accommodation units; 20 single bedroom units and 28 double bedroom units.

SP Brewery Managing Director Ed Weggemans urged the occupants and their families to look after the facilities to benefit them into the future.

“I appeal to all the staff who will be tenants to look after the property well and maintain it well.”

He added, “As managing director of SP Brewery, I have presided over a number of events of importance to the company, but nothing is as important to me personally than to be here today to see so many homes being provided for our staff. And, to realize how much this may mean to their happiness and well-being.

“People are at the heart of SP Brewery and we continuously strive to attract and retain good staff, good people for our business and provision of decent housing is one of the ways to achieve this.”

Weggemans acknowledged and thanked his team at SP and the contractor – China Railway Construction Engineering Company for the successful completion of the project.