Small Craft Operations Suspension Lifted

The notice was sent out to District Administrators KVG/NTI, LLG Managers, small craft operators, and the general public, informing them that the King Tide warning period has passed since Thursday, January 25th, 2024, and as a result, all small craft owners operating in the vicinity of New Ireland waters can now resume their routine operations.

However, small craft operators ferrying passengers are reminded to exercise caution and observe weather and load capacity as they have a duty of care to the travelling public. This is particularly important as the safety of the passengers should be the top priority.

The Provincial Administrator has emphasized that all the operators must follow the regulations and guidelines set forth by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all passengers.

In summary, the Provincial Administrator has lifted the suspension of small-craft operations, allowing the operators to resume routine operations in New Ireland waters.