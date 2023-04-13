Sir Rabbie flown home one last time

The lounge was filled with dignitaries, family and close friends. They were escorting the late statesman’s body home one last time.

The emotional wait to bring the proud Papua New Guinean and Melanesian icon back home to Kenabot saw the likes of Sir Charles Lepani, Gazelle MP Jelta Wong, Dulciana Somare-Brash and Arthur Somare, Dame Meg Taylor, Board Chairman of National Fisheries Authority Laurie William, Alan Moramoro, Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt, Commissioner or Police David Manning and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso.

The formal PNG Defence Force Ceremonial Guard was performed before departure of the casket to East New Britain Province.

Sir Rabbie's casket will be transported to their family home at Kenabot followed by a public funeral service at the Raluana United church and overnight program, also at Raluana.