Sir Michael departs for Wewak today

Port Moresby residents have lined the streets to Jackson’s airport to bid farewell the Founding Father of Papua New Guinea, for the last time.

The body of the late Grand Chief will depart at about midday today.

His casket will be boarded on the Q400 aircraft for Air Niugini.

Members of Parliament, including the Prime Minister and the Governor for East Sepik are already in Wewak, to receive the casket.

Different tribes from the Great Sepik Region are already in Wewak.

Others from Manus, Morobe, Enga, and Madang travelled in to Wewak in vehicles, on speed boats, ships, and even by foot, to welcome the father of the nation.

Residents in Wewak have been cleaning up the streets and town area for the past two weeks, in preparation for the arrival of late Sir Michael.