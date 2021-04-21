Sir Julius thanks people for prayers

He has also extended his appreciation to the doctors and his family for attending to him.

Sir Julius fully recovered on Friday 16th, following a two-week battle with food poisoning.

Dr. John Tonar who attended to one of the remaining founding father of the nation said Sir Julius received intravenous and oral medications over the course of his illness.

It was business as usual for the Governor on Monday this week as he convened the Provincial Executive Council meeting to get a status report on the 2021 Provincial budget presented to Treasurer, Ian Ling Stuckey, on the 14th of April.

(Picture credit to www.seanjacobs.com.au)