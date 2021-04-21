 

Sir Julius thanks people for prayers

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
05:00, April 21, 2021
New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan has thanked the people of New Ireland and around the country for their prayers of healing when he was down with illness.

He has also extended his appreciation to the doctors and his family for attending to him.

Sir Julius fully recovered on Friday 16th, following a two-week battle with food poisoning.

Dr. John Tonar who attended to one of the remaining founding father of the nation said Sir Julius received intravenous and oral medications over the course of his illness.

It was business as usual for the Governor on Monday this week as he convened the Provincial Executive Council meeting to get a status report on the 2021 Provincial budget presented to Treasurer, Ian Ling Stuckey, on the 14th of April. 

