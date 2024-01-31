Sir Ano stresses need for strong government structures

Sir Ano held a crucial meeting on Friday 26 January 2024, with Acting Secretary for the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, Koney Samuel, and deputy secretaries Michael Kumung (Policy and Planning Wing) and Roger Kara (Programming and Monitoring Wing).

During the meeting, Acting Secretary Samuel also briefed Sir Ano on the mandate and functions of various wings and divisions in the department.

"Minister, we are ready to support and work with you, the Prime Minister and our government to deliver the development initiatives that the government has set,” assured Samuel.

Sir Ano emphasized the goals and mandate of the department and its staff.

"Everywhere I go, I emphasize the need for the structures of parliament and the structures of government to be strengthened because the fundamental of progress as a country depends on an effective partnership between the leaders of parliament and institutions of government," said Sir Ano.

"Our mandate is at the top of institutions. We [politicians] come and go, we provide the policies, and we provide the leadership while you run the institutions. In other words, we set the direction and you operate the engine, so we have to work in an effective partnership. The professionalism of an organization is the key to our progress.”

He reassured the department of his full support, pledging to continue the positive momentum initiated by the former minister.

"I want you to continue with what you are mandated and trained to do in the department. I want procedures to be followed and complied with. If we can do this, we can keep the country going in the right direction and create a lot of public confidence in the mere fact that we are here doing what we are supposed to do. I will continue the good works that the former minister has started, and I will be here to provide the political directions to move forward,” Sir Ano said.