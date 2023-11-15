Simon Calls for Peace

The executive was driving back to Maprik when he was held up and met his fate. In retaliation, the family of the deceased burnt down the village of the suspects involved in the killing.

Two more people were killed in related violence. Government facilities are at risk with the health center being burnt down.

Simon is urging the police to act promptly and take this matter under control before it gets out of end.

He also called for the two factions not to take law into their own hands but allow the police to deal with the issue.