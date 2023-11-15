 

Simon Calls for Peace

BY: Loop Author
18:24, November 15, 2023
Former Member for Maprik, John Simon, has called for peace in Maprik after the district went into chaos following the killing of a young businessman yesterday.

The executive was driving back to Maprik when he was held up and met his fate. In retaliation, the family of the deceased burnt down the village of the suspects involved in the killing. 

Two more people were killed in related violence. Government facilities are at risk with the health center being burnt down.

Simon is urging the police to act promptly and take this matter under control before it gets out of end. 

He also called for the two factions not to take law into their own hands but allow the police to deal with the issue. 

Member for Maprik
John Simon
peace
Loop Author
