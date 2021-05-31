Simbai High School Upgrade Underway

The Board Chairman said the school Board has set in place a long-term plan to improve school infrastructure and achieve a secondary school status for the Middle Ramu District school.

He said the first stage of the infrastructure development projects is to build permanent six in one classroom, a four in one classroom and four teachers houses.

Mr Siep said the six in one classroom was started by former Madang Governor Jim Kas, using PSIP funds.

However it remained incomplete because the school did not have access to the funding.

“We have now received funding of K385, 000 from the District Development Authority and K2 million from the National Government through the PSIP Program,” Mr Siep said.

He added, “The new infrastructures are the first stage of several projects to give the High School a facelift from operating out of thatched room and bamboo (walled) classrooms since 2016, to more permanent buildings.”

Mr Siep said they would like to meet the Education Department’s minimum requirement for a High School then move on to build residential halls and laboratories with all utilities made available so that they can become a Secondary School in the Middle Ramu District.

Photo credit: Prime Minister’s Media Unit