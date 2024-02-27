Sika warns Engan tribes to abstain from payback system

Sika said this after a man was viciously attacked by three knife-wielding men at the 3 - Mile bus stop on Friday The man succumbed to his injuries and died at the Port Moresby General Hospital today.

The victim of this brutal attack is the late Jerry Paitik in his 20s of Tsak Valley in Wapenamanda Enga Province.

He was attacked by three knife-wielding men as he was disembarking from a PMV bus near Port Moresby General Hospital on Friday 23rd February 2024.

It is alleged that the victim despite being injured, hopped into another PMV and sought help at the nearby Saint John Ambulance premises before he was taken to PMGH and placed in the intensive care unit, until his death.

When commending this act, Sika appealed to the victim’s aggrieved tribesmen to abstain from taking the law into their own hands, promising to engage police to vigorously pursue suspects until they are arrested and charged for their crime

“I condemn this killing, and I will ensure that every effort is made in our bid to track down and arrest the three suspects involved in the tribal murder,” Sika said.

Sika said NCD is home to a mixture of people who come from different provinces and different countries around the world and as such police will not tolerate payback tribal killings in the city.