Sika emphasises on police parades

According to Metsupt Sika the visits to all the police stations were to see how the police officers are doing their job at their respective police stations throughout NCD. He also took stock of their manpower and logistics.

With Police Commissioner David Manning`s Directive to weed out undisciplined officers in the Police Department, Metsupt Sika stressed this during his visits, including hosting parades so they are reminded of their policing duties.

Metsupt Sika said the station parades will continue to ensure that officers are not stepping out of line, are disciplined and know their place in the constabulary.

"I am pleased with what the police officers are doing in the city. Only a few who had stepped out of line had been identified and will be dealt with accordingly either criminally or administratively. We must walk the talk," Metsupt Sika said.