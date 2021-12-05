SHP Districts Need Safe Houses

Founder of MHM Foundation Inc. Ruth Undi has urged respective MPs of SHP districts to build Safe Houses to support and address all forms of violence and injustice against women and children in their communities.

Ruth Undi made this appeal at the presentation of the SHP Women Advocacy Plan at the Imbonggu Development Center, SHP.

Regarding herself as a daughter of Southern Highlands, Ruth appealed to the SHP Community Development Advisor, Anna Emek to embrace the change and work for the good of Southern Highlands Women.

“I believe that the SHP Women Advocacy Plan once implemented will address all forms of violence against women. In Southern Highlands, many affected women seek refuge in Mama groups within the respective churches they belong to,” Mrs Undi said.

“I am someone who believes that we women are the foundation of the house. All forms of Violence Against Women can be addressed if the five districts MPs can follow my example and build Safe Houses.”

In her continuous effort to support to women in SHP, the MHM Founder has built a training center and safe house in Ialibu, Waluwili village.

Mrs Undi wanted women to come together and have a safe place rest and address issues, share ideas, come up with solutions and be trained holistically to learn to live in prosperity towards better life.