 

Short-term business visa reactivated

BY: Loop Author
14:31, April 22, 2023
23 reads

The Government has announced the reactivation of the multiple entry component of the Short-Term Business Visa for eligible passport holders visiting Papua New Guinea.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Labour and Immigration, John Rosso said the move is aimed at supporting trade and investment in the country, restoring international travel arrangements to pre-pandemic settings, and facilitating business, trade, and investment opportunities.

The visa allows multiple entries within a 12-month period, with a maximum duration of 60 days per visit.

The Immigration and Citizenship Authority is reviewing visa categories to better meet the changing needs of travelers to PNG, including a proposal to provide eligible business travelers with unlimited entry.

Eligible frequent business travelers can also apply for an APEC Business Travel Card. Minister Rosso re-launched the visa at the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority Office in Port Moresby.

Tags: 
Immigration
Author: 
Loop author
  • 23 reads