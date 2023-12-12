Shared efforts needed to achieve goals

Health Minister, Dr. Lino Tom officiated at the Plan launching on December 7.

The Health Minister said the blueprint for transformation of the public health sector is under implementation.

“This plan outlines key priority areas which aligned to our National Health Plan: No. 1, Department to reform to demonstrate leadership excellence in the health sector and perform our core functions effectively and efficiently; No. 2, Good Governance-we should be transparent, accountable and responsive; No. 3, Strengthen partnerships and provincial support-we need to work more closely and smarter,” Dr. Tom declared.

He said, to achieve the goals, it requires collective efforts of provincial health authorities, development partners, faith-based organizations, NGOs and the private sector.

“By forging strong partnerships we can leverage resources and shared expertise to tackle the complex health challenges we face as a nation,” Dr Tom said.

Continuing with national goal number 4, is Ensuring compliance with national standards and regulations, which includes health structure and pharmaceutical standards.

“When we cut corners we comprise the quality and safety of patient care. We need to ensure regulated compliance across the sector for all partners, regardless of whether they are local or international,” Dr Tom added.

Reflecting on the 2023 performance, Dr Tom said while it has been filled with challenges, there has also been some progress on key reforms.

He acknowledged and thanked all the actors in the health service delivery for their diligent contributions even when it had not been visible.