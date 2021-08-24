Setting A Career Path

Kopkop College grade 12 students attended the 2021 NCD Secondary School Expo that provided informational booths on career options.

Deputy Principal Rogena Pawai for Kopkop College said the career expo was an important avenue for students to explore the different tertiary institutions to choose from when filling in school leaver forms. This is helpful for those students found to be undecided at times.

There were 27 stalls set up from private and government institutions, including the country’s four major universities and the police department.

NCD Guardians Officer and Career Expo coordinator, Elsie Tauye said the event was a success and a great initiative for students, teachers and exhibitors.

Ms Pawai who is also with the committee said they have worked hard to select leading institutions to exhibit informational stalls allowing student accessibility to required details concerning scholarships, fees, and enrolment space and grade-entry requirements.

She said their grade 12 students by now have a fair idea of their institution of choice as they have already streamed into respective subjects for courses they will apply.

The online system gives students more chances to re-apply, and the school looks forward to getting school leaver forms so that the grade 12 students can begin applying online.

Dr Catherine Nongkas, the Vice President for Academic and Technical Affairs of DBTI, spoke at the closing of the event, advising students to collect enough information to help them make the right choices, and due to limited space in institutions, students would be lucky enough to make it through as not all do.

“Take the time to understand what you have picked up and what your capabilities are and set your goals to realize your dream,” Dr Nongkas added.