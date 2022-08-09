Security heightens around parliament

In a media statement, NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu said only leaders elected in the recent 2022 elections and parliamentary staff will be allowed access to the parliament premises until the formation of a new government.

The NCD Metropolitan commander said no member of the Constabulary will be allowed to provide close protection security for the leaders when they are in camp or when they enter parliament.

Ikumu said police will cordon off all access roads into parliament by setting up roadblocks at the roundabouts near Moresby Arts Theatre and the national library. Vehicles moving in and out of the vicinity will be subject to searches.

He added that employees of the courthouse and the nearby government offices and the national museum must provide their official ID cards to be allowed access through these security checkpoints.

The Metropolitan Superintendent also appealed to city residents to stay away from parliament and watch the developments on TV in their homes or through social media.

Meanwhile, Commander of NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Jr also stated that there additional manpower from the Mobile Squad have been called in from outside of NCD to assist with the operation.

Wagambie added that Police will be carrying out normal operations throughout the city to ensure that there is normalcy. He said police units have been assigned to specific tasks so this will not affect routine police operations. For example, security operations for counting venues for Moresby North East, Moresby North West Electorates and the NCD provincial seats continues.