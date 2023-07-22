Security Forum calls for peace in Porgera

Prime Minister James Marape and Minister for Mining Sir Ano Pala participated in the forum.

The Security Forum allowed leaders to address escalating law and order issues, and restore peace and order in the Porgera Valley.

The event also allowed leaders and security forces to appeal to warring tribes around the mine area, to stop the fighting as it continues to affect mine operations, businesses and the general livelihood of people.

Prime Minister James Marape said the National Government is working towards reopening the mine this September.

He encouraged impact communities and landowners, to bring their grievances to new Porgera Mine Development Forum in Wabag next month, to be addressed.

Meantime, the Security Forum has set the platform for an upcoming mine warden hearing for Mine Permitting and Development Forum for stakeholders benefits distribution.