SECURITY FORCES RESTORING CALM IN PORT MORESBY

"NCD/Central Command has an operational charge to bring the situation in Port Moresby under control, to stop the looting and to move crowds off the streets as the immediate priority," Commissioner Manning said.

"Police have been working through the afternoon, dispersing crowds moving around with a pack mentality. People who do not comply with police directions will be detained and locked up for processing.

"It is important that people return to their homes this evening so that security forces can go about their work. Importantly, families need to get their children home because if there are flare-ups and shots are fired, we do not want to see young people at risk.

"Additional police contingents have been moved to Port Moresby from regional areas. These police will provide backup for security personnel that have been on duty for extended periods and will increase force strength if tensions increase.

"Cabinet has approved a call-out of PNGDF personnel, and they are working with police to restore calm.

The Commissioner reiterated his call to all people in Port Moresby, that now is the time to clear the streets and go home so they can stay safe.

"Security forces will not tolerate troublemakers attempting to use the cover of darkness to carry out crimes. Tear gas is being deployed, and where innocent members of the public are threatened, live rounds may be used in accordance with standing orders.

I will continue to maintain oversight of the security response. At the same time, ACP NCD/Central Command has operational direction to bring this situation under control after the escalation we saw yesterday.