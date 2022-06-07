School mess burnt to ashes

School Principal Ruben Numunepe said police were notified and investigation is underway. The principal alleged that the incident occurred at 2am, when all staff and students were fast asleep.

Mr Numunepe had in mind some possible suspects who might have caused the fire, and went on to mention the recent suspension of some 20 male students for consuming alcohol inside the school premises. The principal said the school board and management also received threats from the suspended students.

“I am sad that I lost the whole mess with the food items and all the equipment inside. I was not expecting that to happen because the property belongs to the people of Rai Coast. (It is) not my private property or the school management. I have reported the matter to the police and I hope they will investigate and arrest the suspects involved. I want to call on the people of Rai Coast to help police to make sure that those who are involved must face the full force of the law,” said principal Numunepe.

The incident has affected schooling for the rest of the students. It has closed for the moment.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang confirmed that police officers were dispatched to Saidor, with additional manpower to be deployed.

PPC Rubiang called on the immediate community to work with police and apprehend those responsible. The PPC said the suspended students will also be brought in for questioning.