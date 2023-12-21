Ruling on Kiponge case delayed to 2024

This is after Kiponge’s lawyer made new submissions an additional supportive affidavit.

According to Kiponge’s lawyer the document contains sufficient evidence that will support Kiponge’s arguments and assist the court reach a fir decision.

However, Police Prosecutor John Wamulg objected to the application stating that the court has made its decision to make a ruling and the submission of this supporting document is an abuse of the court process.

Kiponge’s lawyer argued that the defendant had the right to defend himself at the court at all cost.

Magistrate Danny Wakikura presiding over the matter said the court had set yesterday for a decision but also considers that the defendant has the right to submit the application based as stipulated in the District Court Act.

Wakikura then said the court will now find and apply the appropriate law to determine whether or not to grant the additional submission.

The matter was then adjourned January 24th 2024 for mention.