RPNGC selects final 32

The successful candidates will now go through the formal processes of training to take up positions as officers within the Police Force.

The RPNGC recruitment drive for officer cadets started with 500 entries. Through the 6-8 weeks of screening and examinations, they arrived at the final 48.

On Thursday 27th April at the Rita Flynn Courts in NCD, the RPNGC top management interviewed the final 48, including the only two females.

Matilda Chollai-Pagal of a mixed parentage of East New Britain and Manus was one of the only two female candidates who passed successfully through the six stages of tests including physical exercises.

“I came this far passing 6 stages, this is the 6th stage, past 5 stages of screening and then the interview. We came for a medical test, after medical test was our physical test. After the physical test I passed, I didn’t know I passed but I did pass the test and today I went through the panel interview with the top management team,” Ms Pagal said.

The 26 year of lass graduated from UOG with a Bachelor Degree in Business Accounting in 2021 and has been employed by Digicel PNG in the Customer Care Call Centre for over a year now.

Her bigger dream is to be an influence in the space of women empowerment and gender equality in the country.

“The only reason why I want to join the police force is to empower women in the organisation and in the country. I want to be a role model for the ladies and everyone; and that ladies can do men’s’ work,” Ms Pagal added.

Asked about the type of physical tests she said it was hard but for her being a sport person it was normal for her.