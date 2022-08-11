Rosso Is Deputy PM

Other MP's who took oath as ministers in the Care-taker Government include, Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe, Kavieng MP Ian Ling-Stuckey and Hagen Open MP William Duma.

Prime Minister, James Marape said the Deputy PM including the three MP's are senior Ministers in the cabinet representing the four regions.

They will take charge of respective ministries until a full cabinet is appointed.

Prime Minister Marape will take charge of National Planning, Police, Defence and Correctional Services.

Deputy PM Rosso- Lands and Physical Planning, Housing, Education, Health and High Education

Soroi Eoe - Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Justice & Attorney General, Bougainville Affairs, Petroleum and Tourism

Ian Ling Stuckey- Treasury, Finance and Rural Development, Labour and Industrial Relations, Immigration and Border Security

William Duma- State Owned Enterprises, Mining, Agriculture, Fisheries and Works and Implementation.