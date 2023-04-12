Roots Festival celebrates local farmers

The company is excited to announce the return of the Roots Festival in 2023, hosted by its supermarket brand, Stop & Shop.

The Roots Festival is a celebration of the farmers who supply local produce, particularly root crops such as kaukau (sweet potato), taro, yam, radishes, carrots, and many more, to Stop & Shop supermarkets in Port Moresby.

CPL Group CEO, Navin Raju said, "As PNG's leading retailer, we're thrilled to have a business model that values partnerships. Through our strong relationships, we've built a network of over a thousand farmers who consistently supply fresh produce from soil to shelf. The Roots Festival is our way of celebrating them."

The festival opened with CPL Staff from the Special Projects and Produce teams and farmers Gerard Arua and Max Bauai, who traveled in from around the Central Province.

During the festival, customers can expect fantastic displays of root crops in the produce sections of Stop & Shop, food sampling, and the opportunity to meet and interact with the farmers who will highlight their crops on Saturday, April 15th, and Sunday, April 16th, at Stop & Shop Waigani Central.

The Roots Festival 2023 runs from Tuesday, April 11th, to Sunday, April 16th, in Port Moresby and CPL will feature some of its amazing farmers and celebrate their stories during the week.