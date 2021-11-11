Roadmap For New Ireland Coastal Fisheries

This comes about due to the increasing threats including rapid population growth, climate change and better incentives lucrative fish species that have had an effect on demand for coastal fisheries. By 2030, it is estimated that the demand for coastal fisheries will double, causing a decline in fish stocks.

The Fisheries Management Act 1998 (amended 2015) does not empower provinces, districts and LLGs to manage coastal fisheries and marine resources. It only demarcates the roles and responsibility of the NFA in terms of managing and regulating the fisheries industry.

“Section 42 and 44 of the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Governments can empower Provincial Governments to manage and regulate fisheries and marine resources in the provinces,” said Chairman for Natural Resources and Deputy Governor, Sammy Missen.

The road map of the management and development of coastal fisheries for New Ireland Province has three objectives and they are to establish an enabling environment for effective policy and legislation management, coordination and financing, capacity development and information management and extension activities, sustainability and coastal environments rehabilitation initiatives.

In 2017, households in New Ireland raised K4 million from sea cucumber sales but the total allowable catch quota was surpassed.

“This unsustainable trend continues to be poorly managed by the National Fisheries Authority,” said Mr Missen.

He added that the management and development of coastal fisheries is an important component to NIP’s economic and social sphere, stating that this road map plays a vital role to underpinning finance, technical and administrative support for NIP from governments and fisheries industry stakeholders.