Rev. Koloma Encourages UPNG

Reverend Koloma Makewin encouraged students and staff of the University of Papua New Guinea to have faith in God.

“If God is intending that you become exceptional, I encourage you not just to add up to the numbers, but to make a difference,” said Reverend Koloma.

He also challenged the students that if they are to strive for academic excellence, they must also strive for moral excellence.

The Reverend also encouraged the students to attend fellowship and faith organizations where the Bible and the Word of God is preached.

“If we want to reform and transform Papua New Guinea, it must begin with every individual here in the University. Allow room in your hearts for growth, change and transformation so that you can be able to recognize the opportunities and privileges that is already within you,” he said.

As the university commenced its classes on Monday 14th of February, the Acting Registrar also encouraged students to be disciplined towards their studies.

“Education is a transformation of the mindset. Education will change your attitude, behaviour, and mindset. It can change your family, your clan and your country for the better,” said Mr Kakap.

He challenged his staff from the different faculties of the university to be punctual to work and to work hard to achieve their goal of transforming UPNG.