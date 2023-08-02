Residents warned of bad weather hazards

This warning comes in the aftermath of a tragic incident where one young individual lost his life while trying to cross the flooded Nkumu River in Buin.

According to Inspector Popui, the unfortunate incident occurred when a youth, under the influence of alcohol, attempted to cross the flooded river at night. His body was discovered only yesterday, highlighting the perilous consequences of disregarding the warning.

The victim, hailing from Nkumu Village, was making his way home from Buin town when the accident happened. The region has been experiencing continuous heavy rains, resulting in the flooding of all rivers and creeks, with particularly strong currents near the beach.

The Acting Regional Police Commander's plea to the public is to prioritize safety and exercise caution during this hazardous weather period. Attempting to cross flooded rivers, whether on foot or in vehicles, poses significant risks to life and should be avoided at all costs.

The local authorities are urging everyone to stay informed about weather conditions and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent further tragedies during this prolonged rainy season.